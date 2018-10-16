Ali Al Midfa: SIA offers latest technology and services to passengers

Al Midfa said that the Authority is participating in the GITEX Technology Week 2018 under the umbrella of the Department of e-Government, by showcasing some services in the field of digital transformation to keep abreast of the UAE's artificial intelligence.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa added that the Authority is launching its app, which easily deals with all details related to flights and services delivered by the airport. He continued that the “Robot”, the latest technology adopted by the airport, delivers smart services to passengers at peak hours.