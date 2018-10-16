DTPS launches ‘Smart Survey’ service at GITEX 2018

Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah said that the development of the “Smart Service” contributes to expediting the procedures of residential, commercial and industrial buildings and enhancing the Directorate’s ability to keep abreast of the architectural development witnessed in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He also pointed out that DTPS is keen to create the best solutions to raise performance indicators, achieve customer’s satisfaction and provide services beyond expectations.

Al Muhairi praised, in this context, the positive role played by the Department of E- Government, the E-portal and the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, thanking them for their dedication and creativity in developing services in line with the Directorate’s vision to achieve the optimal urban environment, through provision of the best electronic transactions and the smartest and easiest solutions, as well as the simplest procedures to achieve customer’s satisfaction.