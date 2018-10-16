Jawaher Al Qasimi lauds efforts of Community Organisations in Sharjah

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi addressed 80 women leaders representing organizations affiliates under the patronage of Her Highness in Sharjah. The meeting highlighted the importance of adopting a unified, inclusive and resilient vision to serve and empower all social groups. Her Highness has also urged all concerned departments to adopt a clear strategy based on innovative and inspiring ideas, which would help enhance the potential of their human resources and transform their aspirations into results.

The event shed light on milestones achieved by their ongoing actions focused on the four tenets – supporting and developing talents and capabilities of children and youth; providing an environment where women feel inspired; family counseling and advancement of society; and finally, promoting philanthropic work.

According to the latest beneficiary figures, more than 780,000 people have gained from the initiatives and efforts undertaken by these organisations in 2018.

Of these, 16,000 people have benefited from the efforts dedicated to inspiring and developing the talents of children and young people, while 81,000 girls and women were aided by the programmes dedicated to inspiring and empowering them. More than 80,000 people and families benefited from family consulting and advancement of society. The campaigns designed under the tenet of philanthropic work helped more than 600,000 people.

Addressing women leaders in attendance, Sheikha Jawaher said: “The extent of progress we can make in social development depends on the leadership qualities of those in-charge and their passion to achieve their goals. A unified vision and integrated action, which exemplify the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, will also have a significant impact in our efforts to bolster the effectiveness of our development initiatives and will play an important role in engaging community members to drive progress.”

“You lighten up the skies of a world burdened by crises, violence and natural disasters. Everyone looks at you as role models. We highly appreciate your immense efforts in serving families and communities across Sharjah and the UAE. These organisations dedicated to empowering and advancing the UAE society are a perfect example of dedication,” the SCFA Chairperson added.

Underlining the importance of unified action based on clear goals, Sheikha Jawaher continued: “Community organisations should adopt strategies with clear goals and action plans that can produce measurable results. We should focus on innovation in services to match the ambitions of all segments of society.”

Her Highness stressed the need to invest in youth and strengthen the participation of young people in organizational decision-making processes where they have the freedom to develop innovative strategies.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher honored all entities serving the community, and encouraged them to adopt new human-centric practices that would allow the organizations to work to their full potential.

Initiatives that fall under the umbrella of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi

Children’s Shura Council

It is a parliamentary council representing Sharjah Children Centres, formulated by free election for a term of two years. The first council was established in 1997 under the name of Sharjah Children Parliament, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The council aims to educate children about parliamentary life in the UAE, and empower them to participate in public life. It also seeks to entrench the principles of Shura behaviours on the grounds of respecting others’ opinions and appreciating their personalities, as well as discuss the issues with state officials.

Youth Shura Council

It is a youth council that offers a platform to young people to exchange ideas, question their realities and discuss community issues that concern them. The council is composed of 80 members between 13 and 16 years of age. Its elected members are from Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah as well as other youth organisations in the emirate.

Family Counseling Centre

It is a centre dedicated to tackling challenges facing community members and providing counseling services to clients with a high degree of confidentiality. The centre is composed of a distinguished team of experts with vast experience in family, psychological, marriage and legal counseling.

Pink Caravan

It is an initiative by one of UAE’s leading cancer non-profit, Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), dedicated to promoting breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection through regular self-examinations and medical checkups. It offers free medical examinations to all community members, men and women, citizens and expatriate residents. Over the past eight years, Pink Caravan offered free screenings to more than 56,000 people, detecting 58 positive breast cancer cases.

The Big Heart Foundation

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) was established in June 2013 as a fundraising campaign, before it became a leading global humanitarian organisation in 2015. The Foundation oversees large international humanitarian support and was created to mobilise humanitarian efforts to help vulnerable and displaced communities outside the UAE. TBHF's mission is to work in areas most in need of aid and relief, and has been offering lifesaving support in more than a dozen countries including Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Malaysia.

Arab Women's Sports Tournament

Based on the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi to organise a world-class celebration of women's sports and boost women's participation from all Arab countries, the Arab Women's Sports Tournament - the first-of-its-kind event dedicated to promoting women's sports in the region - was launched by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF). In 2012, the tournament hosted five sporting disciplines, namely basketball, volleyball, table tennis, archery and athletics. Bow and arrow was added to the competitions list in 2014. Today, over 400 players from 53 clubs in 14 countries compete to excel in AWST's eight competition categories.

Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF)

SICFF is organised annually in October by FUNN– Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, to foster the creative talents of children and youths and promote their work at home and abroad. The sixth edition of the festival, the first-of-its kind in the UAE and greater region, will take place from 14-19 October.

Badiri E-Academy

Badiri E-Academy is an initiative that falls under Badiri Education and Development Academy, the learning and capacity-building arm of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment. The academy offers programmes, courses and resources to enhance personal and professional skills through its open online learning platform with learning materials in Arabic and English on its website: www.badiriacademy.org.

Its programmes are designed to meet women’s needs of knowledge and skills necessary to ensure their effective participation in development. Stemming from NAMA’s belief that knowledge sources should be available to everyone, digital learning platform’s programmes are available to men and women around the world.

My Health Conference

It is a global health conference organised by the Health Education Department of SCFA. Its seventh conference, themed “My Health 2018”, will be held on 27-29 November. In its previous editions, the three-day event has addressed all health issues related to children, women, men, family and other members of society. The conference brings together local and international health experts to discuss the latest topics related to public health, family health and healthy lifestyle.