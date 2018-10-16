Sharjah Finance Department unveils two new electronic services for customers’ satisfaction and happiness

These new electronic services are part of the Finance Department’s efforts to streamline financial procedures for employees as well as clients of the Government of Sharjah.

The newly launched services at the region’s largest ICT exhibition include the digital payment packages for the “Smart Receipt System” "Tahseel", which include payment through the services of "Samsung Pay" and "Apple Pay", in addition to the availability of contactless payment NFC, and the possibility of payment through instant chat, which is available in the smart application (Chat Pot).

Sharjah Finance Department, during its participation at the GITEX, also introduced an application entitled: "Ready Your Excellency", which is a digital application designed to serve the Heads and Directors of all Government Departments in the Emirate of Sharjah. "Ready Your Excellency" app allows direct inquiries with specialists in the Finance Department regarding some financial procedures, and response to such queries is possible within one working day, thanks to the new application. This application also contains an electronic map of government departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah, through which the financial statements of government decision makers for a particular government entity can present through budget statements, revenues, expenditures and fiscal deficits.

Commenting on these newly launched services, His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, General Director of Sharjah Finance Department, said: “The Department is continuously keeping abreast of technological advancement in addition to developing and facilitating business processes to realise its vision of building an innovative financial system that promotes sustainability and prosperity in the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates. The launch of the two new services is part of the Finance Department's commitment to innovation, modernisation and development to achieve customers’ satisfaction and happiness.”

On her part, Huda Al Yassi, Director of the Department’s Financial System, said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the efforts of the Finance Department, the Emirate of Sharjah implements the best electronic payment systems. Moreover, the government entities in the Emirate also apply the best electronic and smart financial systems, which facilitate the payment of transaction fees, using innovative technologies, that are safe, easy and available round-the-clock.”

This year, GITEX Technology Week highlights four sectors: Smart Cities, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Internet of Objects, and Smart Manufacturing. The five-day ICT exhibition also showcases the most advanced smart cities in the world that use next-generation technologies in infrastructure with the aim of mainstreaming and disseminating this experience regionally and globally.