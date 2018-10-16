SEC reviews Directorate of Housing’s memorandum on installation of fire alarm systems

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the memorandum of the Sharjah Directorate of Housing on the installation of fire alarm systems in public housing.

His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing, pointed out that the project comes in line with the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to install fire-detectors and fire alarms in Directorate’s ongoing public housing projects.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji has highlighted the importance of coordinating with the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defense, stressing that the Directorate of Housing works constantly with several concerned entities to ensure the implementation of the project.

During the meeting, His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji presented a number of recommendations regarding the installation of early-warning fire system in homes.

For their part, the attendees submitted a number of recommendations that serve the project and contribute to its development. The Council has further directed the Directorate to coordinate with the General Secretariat of the Council, to adopt viable measures for the implementation of the recommendations.

The Council has also adopted the request of the Directorate of Housing regarding its services for several citizens in the Emirate.

The Council also discussed the proposals made by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to develop its road infrastructure in a number of areas and cities of the Emirate, providing them with the required services. This comes in line with the SEC’s keenness to provide the best services to several road users in various cities and regions of the Emirate.

As part of the agenda, the Council reviewed the Emiri Decree No. (43) of 2018 pertaining to the dissolving of the Municipal Council of Kalba City.

The Executive Council issued Resolution No. (29) of 2018 to transfer and appoint Engineer Khalfan Abdullah bin Issa Al Thabahi, Director of Kalba Municipality to the position of the Director of the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey in Kalba.

The Council has also issues Resolution No. (30) of 2018 to transfer and appoint Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Directorate Of Town Planning and Surveys in Kalba to the position of the Director of Kalba Municipality.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Thursday, 18 October.