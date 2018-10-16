Sharjah Ruler to inaugurate Consultative Council's 4th ordinary session Thursday

  • Tuesday 16, October 2018 in 12:27 PM
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will inaugurate on Thursday, the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, on Thursday, 18th October.
A number of Sheikhs, ministers, deputy ministers, directors, members of the Executive Council and the Federal National Council, as well as several other directors of local departments and senior officials and dignitaries, will also attend the meeting.
 
His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, previously issued Emiri Decree No. 41 of 2018 calling on the Sharjah Consultative Council to convene for the meeting.
 
The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.