Brigadier General Al Sharif inspects Central Region Police building

Brigadier General Al Sharif briefed the achievements of the building, the quality and efficiency of the building, and the readiness of the buildings, and heard from the supervisors to explain the progress of work, and called them to make maximum efforts to complete the work.

Brigadier General Al Sharif, said that these new facilities constitute a real addition to the Sharjah Police facilities because they represent a great service value that helps to create working conditions for employees, which contributes positively to providing the best services to the members of the community.