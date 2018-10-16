Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to dissolve Kalba City Municipal Council

Emiri Decree No.43 of 2018 dissolves Kalba City Municipal Council in its first article, from the date of issuing this decree.

The second article stipulates that the Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department will be responsible for running the Kalba City Municipal Council temporarily until the municipal council of the city is reconstituted, taking into account the powers of the Council and its terms of reference specified in Law No. (2) of 2004 concerning Municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah and its amendments, Executive Council Resolution No. (33) of 2005 regarding the executive regulations of the Municipal Councils in the Emirate of Sharjah and its amendments.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.