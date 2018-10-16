Al Suwaidi added to "Sharjah 24"that the projects is: Intelligent Security Analysis Project, which aims at predicting the future of crime and employs artificial intelligence technology, Smart Clock Project, an optional service to register certain categories in case of distress request, and the third project was called the "expert", a training program for new employees, university students, crime scene specialists and their ability to solve crime.
Maha Al Suwaidi: Sharjah Police participates in GITEX with three projects
- Tuesday 16, October 2018 in 11:01 AM