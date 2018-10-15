SM, Etisalat sign cooperation MoU

As per the MoU, the Municipality will become a marketing partner for Etisalat's services through eLife packages.

Commenting on the signing, Al Tarifi said that the Municipality is keen to provide the best services and pays great attention to the digital transformation which has become a clear approach in the work mechanism of the various departments of Sharjah. He noted that the Municipality is taking steady steps through its digital transformation.

Al Tarifi stressed that this agreement comes as a strategic partnership that will harmonise the work with the available resources through the supervision, coordination and cooperation of the indirect sales department for Etisalat with the municipality, which will in turn, harness all the efforts and capabilities necessary to electronically provide and sell various Etisalat services and provide services to new tenants through Sharjah Municipality.

The new collaboration, which brings together Sharjah Municipality and Etisalat is part of Etisalat's ongoing efforts to deliver the best services through a wider base of partners, and allow clients to have access to Etisalat's services through several locations across the country.