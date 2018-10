In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan said: “We, in the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, launched the first of its kind in the region Smart Media Platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed affirmed that the Platform will serve the Government of Sharjah in the field of media and will provide employees with all media needs.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan wished success and more progress to all participants.