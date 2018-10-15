Tariq Allay: Smart Government Media Platform will unify Sharjah media discourse

He added that the Platform will provide a large database about the journalists working in the country and the world. It will also help professionally and objectively monitor and analyse content in both the traditional and digital media as well as social media. The new media platform will help unify the focus of news and media reports produced by various government entities and departments in the Emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay pointed out that the Platform saves time and money as it offers information in real time on any issue and developing issue in the media, thus heling in directing and influencing views. He added that all results would be saved in the standard databases of the Government of Sharjah.

He continued that the action plan includes the development of an administrative technical system in accordance with a unified media and editorial policy.