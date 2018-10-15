Khalid Al Midfa: SCTDA launches 5 initiatives at GITEX Technology Week 2018

He added that SCTDA participates in GITEX 2018 under the Sharjah Government pavilion organised by the Department of E- Government (DeG) which includes 36 government departments and agencies, highlighting the most important and latest achievements in the modern technology sector.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa explained that the Authority's participation stems from its firm belief in the importance of digital transformation in the provision of tourism services that enrich the experience of visitors to the emirate. He noted that tourism contributes by approximately 12% of UAE GDP.

He added that the Authority launched five initiatives during GITEX 2018, the most important of which are the ‘Imaginative Doors’ that enable the visitors to learn about the most important features of Sharjah using modern technologies, “A Virtual world” in addition to Tourist Vehicles Permits’ that is consistent with Sharjah Tourist Vision 2021.