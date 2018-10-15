Sultan bin Hadda: We support Sharjah Government’s efforts toward digital transformation

He added that SEDD showcases its technological achievements and its qualitative transformation enabling customers to process their transactions through different channels saving time and effort. These services also facilitate investors’ follow up of their businesses in any place at any time.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi said that SEDD will launch a number of services and electronic platforms, introduce digital solutions that keep pace with development of the digital sector and help investors carry out their businesses in accordance with the highest international standards in a competitive and sustainable economic environment.

He continued that the department’s launch of its services at GITEX 2018 affirms its keenness to enhance cooperation with the various international agencies and institutions and exchange knowledge and expertise as well as unify international means of communication in accordance with the methodology and values of the emirate as drawn by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He concluded that SEDD always endeavours to support the efforts of the Government of Sharjah toward digital transformation in the various sectors, in cooperation with the Department of E- Government, to expedite digital transformation and enhance the common infrastructure.