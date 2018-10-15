Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police inspects GITEX 2018

During the inspection visit, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer , who was accompanied by a number of dignitaries and top officials, reviewed the latest technologies of a number of ministries and local and international companies.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer has expressed his pleasure for the latest developments in technology, innovation and technologically advanced applications, which were presented by leading local and international companies that are specialised in modern systems and digital transformation.

The Sharjah Police General Directorate seeks to provide various smart services that support its strategic objectives, in line with the wise directives and the vision of the wise leadership, aiming at providing the best services to the public.

As part of Sharjah’s participation in GITEX Technology Week, Sharjah Police has showcased three distinguished projects this year.