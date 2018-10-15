250 thousand Dhs worth of donations and projects by SCI in Dibba last September

Ali Mohammed Al Salami, the Charity’s Board Member and Director of Dibba Al Hisn Branch said that as many as 22 well drilling and mosque building projects have been implemented by Dibba Al Hisn branch, noting that nearly 100 families have been provided with food assistance as well.

He pointed out that the Charity’s Dibba Al Hisn branch sponsors 11 orphans outside the UAE, in countries like Thailand, Gana, India and Mauritania.

He added, “Through its charity and humanitarian projects and initiatives, Sharjah Charity International is present across 57% (110 countries) of the United Nations member states.”

He explained that the Charity works according to its agenda to continue the promotion of humanitarian and charitable work in line with its vision to pioneer its sustainable development. The Charity seeks to achieve that through continuous communication and interaction with donators and benefactors who play a vital role in achieving success and excellence in the Charity’s different projects and initiatives.