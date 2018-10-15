Sharjah unveils first of its kind Smart Government Media Platform at GITEX

The new media platform that works through an electronic cloud is part of Sharjah’s participation in GITEX Technology Week. The platform helps control media content, publish and archive images and monitor news across various media and social networks according to highest quality standards.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) said, “We are pleased to launch today the first of its kind in the region Smart Media Platform, developed by Sharjah Government Media Bureau in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

The importance of this platform lies in its consolidation of the essentials of media work in Sharjah, which is keen to build world-class media competencies and unify media discourse, as well as to promote constructive interaction with the media sector in and outside the country, emphasised the SMC Chairman.

“The Smart Media Platform is unique for its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), assisting Sharjah in its quest to lead and manage the future media. This aligns with the outlook of the UAE, which constitutes an example in utilising Artificial Intelligence,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council pointed out that the Emirate has initiated a number of projects and plans in recent times as part of the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in order to boost the media presence and narrative of the Emirate.

Also present were Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Department of eGovernment, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, His Excellency Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Housing, His Excellency Sultan bin Buti Al Muhairi, Secretary General of Sharjah Executive Council, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, Khalifa Al Shaibani, General Manager of Weqaya and Abdulaziz Taryam, Adviser to CEO and Director General of Etisalat, Northern Region.

Professional News Management

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said that the Smart Media Platform works through an electronic cloud, helping one professionally and objectively monitor and analyse content in both the traditional and digital media as well as social media. The new media platform will help unify the focus of news and media reports produced by various government entities and departments in the Emirate and will ensure the quality of media content as well as speedy resolution of any media crises.

Allay pointed out that the SMC platform saves time and money as it offers information in real time on any issue and developing issue in the media. All results would be saved in the standard databases of the Government of Sharjah. The action plan includes the development of an administrative technical system in accordance with a unified media and editorial policy.

The first phase of the project involves the provision of smart and interactive media tools by the SGMB, followed by other government entities, towards total readiness for the management of media content and government communication. The move is aimed at organising and simplifying internal work of electronic archiving by the Bureau and its various media outlets, including news reporting, publishing, intelligent media monitoring and managing a photo library. The second phase of the project addresses the dissemination of news from all institutions and government departments across the Smart Media Platform.

Positive Popular Response

Meanwhile a number of Sharjah dignitaries, senior officials, media representatives and delegates visited the SGMB stand at GITEX to try out the new Smart Media Platform launched today. They tried their hand at the public opinion appraisal methods based on face reading with the help of Artificial Intelligence and lauded the Bureau’s efforts to support the media industry by investing in new technology and tools.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of Government Communication Department, SGMB explained the various functions and uses of Smart Media Platform. She said that soon the Bureau would be hosting workshops to train staff of other government entities and departments in using the new system.

A number of Sharjah government entities and private players are taking part in GITEX Technology Week in Dubai that opened Sunday.