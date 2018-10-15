Salem Al Naqbi: Sharjah Ruler vision promotes agriculture and livestock

Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department pointed out to His Highness's interest in agriculture wealth by issuing Resolution No (1) of 2018 organising Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, and Law No. 7 of 2018 on governing pastures in the Emirate, that these new laws are directly related to food security, and will develop agriculture and livestock.

Al Naqbi added that the objectives of Law No. 7 of 2018, especially in the development of livestock, through the law of pastures, and the organization of new pastures in the emirate, aimed at increasing livestock and development.