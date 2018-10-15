Salem Al Qasimi witnesses 3rd IFIBJ

Being held under the title "Coding of Islamic Banking Transactions", the Forum, which includes three scientific sessions, is organised by The Sharjah Islamic Centre for Economy and Finance Studies at the University of Sharjah.

The Forum also aims at introducing the role of government institutions and entities in coding Islamic banking transactions, identifying conflicts and their solutions, and then submitting best international practices in coding Islamic banking transactions The Forum will highlight papers in both Arabic and English, while providing instant translation for the attendees and participants .

During the 3rd IFIBJ, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah delivered the opening speech, in which he has praised the constant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the President of University of Sharjah (UoS), expressing his appreciation for His Highness' patronage of the Forum which addresses various issues and modern , economic, and even global problems.

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, Grand Mufti of Dubai and President of the Supreme Shari’ah Commission for the Islamic Financial Services Industry at the Central Bank of the UAE, highlighted the UAE's efforts to establish and develop the Islamic economy, stressing the importance of dealing with sharia laws in all the transactions.

A documentary film was presented during the celebration on the Forum’s most significant achievements during the last years.

Concluding the ceremony, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured the sponsors, speakers and participants who contribute to the success of the forum.