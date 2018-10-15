Badria Al Ali: Lughati targets 1135 students, 89 teachers at phase Four

Sharjah24: Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, announced on Monday that the launch of the fourth phase of the initiative, targeting 1135 students and 89 teachers in 49 schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, noting that the results will be measured by the end of the school year.
The initiative aims to distribute tablet devices to 25 thousand students, and a thousand teachers, at all levels of study in all public schools in Sharjah.
 
Building on the success of phase one, distributing tablets to 5060 students, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the new identity for the programme as “Lughati”. The second and third phases saw 2959 and 3100 students respectively, receiving the devices. The completion of phase three means that a total of 11,119 students in all Sharjah government schools have access to smart devices to learn Arabic.