Salem Al Qasimi attends International White Cane Day events

The event, organised by the University of Sharjah, is part of International White Cane Day, which was approved by the World Blind Union as a symbolic expression of their rights and the provision of all means of care for them and their needs.

Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he noted that since its establishment in 1997, the University of Sharjah has paid special attention to persons with disabilities in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Therefore, the Disability Resource Center was established as a specialised center in the affairs of persons with disabilities on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah.

Al Nuaimi called on university employees to give people with disabilities all their needs and requirements and to integrate them among all members of the university family.

The Director of UoS appreciated the care given by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to persons with disabilities, following up on their affairs, sponsoring them and providing them with scholarships.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi toured the exhibition accompanying the event, aware of the services and equipment provided by the University of Sharjah to support people with visual disabilities.