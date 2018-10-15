SGMB to unveil details of Xposure 2018 on Wednesday

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Xposure 2018 will feature a wide array of exhibitions, workshops, and seminars covering a gamut of humanitarian, social, and environmental issues under the theme, ‘Inspiring Moments.’

Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, and Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will unveil the details of the premier International Photography Festival.

The first-of-its-kind event in the region, Xposure is dedicated to supporting the visual language in all its splendour. Since its debut, Sharjah’s Photography Festival has emerged as a global event promoting regional and internationally acclaimed photographers and filmmakers as well as amateurs, with free to enter competitions, and offers a platform for new talents to exhibit their skills and open the door to new opportunities.

The organising committee of the SGMB has cordially invited media representatives, artists, and all those who are anticipating the Third edition of Xposure to attend the press conference, being held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. Those interested in participating in the Festival can also learn about the diverse range of exhibitions, workshops, and seminars by visiting Xposure’s official website: https://xposure.ae/