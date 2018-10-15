SSSD unveils four smart services at GITEX 2018

Ahmed Al Mayel, Executive Director of Support Services, said that the department is committed to keeping abreast of developments in the fields of technology and smart applications, in order to simplify procedures and achieve convenience and happiness for customers, and the importance of employing technology in social services to support decision, achieve the quality of services and support sustainable development, and instilling a culture of innovation and creativity.

Al Mayel added that the department is part of the Government of Sharjah and that keeping pace with these technological developments and smart applications has become an indispensable necessity.