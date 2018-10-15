SPSA raises awareness Souq Al Jubail workers on Security and Safety at work environment

The aim of the programme is to raise awareness among all sectors of society, including workers. The aim of this lecture is to improve knowledge of safety and security concepts in the work environment, in addition to identifying potential hazards and emergencies at work, training program targeted 100 workers from Souq Al Jubail.

Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of SPSA, said that the awareness program was part of the annual awareness plan for all members of the community, including the support workers category, in order to enhance the values of occupational health and safety and give them the necessary skills to develop the possibility of future work within safety and security rules.