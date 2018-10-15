Sharjah Municipality addresss collapse of Sewage Pipeline

Sharjah Municipality, at its expense on the social network site "Instagram", reported that immediately after receiving a report on the breakdown of the line along Sheikh Khalifa Street at Industrial Zone 4, the emergency team in the Department took a sample of leaking water and analyzed it to determine the source and quality of the water.

Emergency teams worked to address the breakdown of the line using diesel pumps to withdraw water. The emergency team continued from Thursday evening until Saturday evening, operating the damaged line, stabilizing the situation, re-paving the asphalt road and normal traffic.