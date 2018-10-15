Sharjah Municipality addresss collapse of Sewage Pipeline

  • Monday 15, October 2018 in 12:06 PM
Sharjah24: Emergency teams in the Sharjah Municipality succeeded managed to treat the collapse of a Sewage Pipeline with 450 mm diameter, extending from the pumping station No. 2 in the Al Soor area to the main treatment plant.
Sharjah Municipality, at its expense on the social network site "Instagram", reported that immediately after receiving a report on the breakdown of the line along Sheikh Khalifa Street at Industrial Zone 4, the emergency team in the Department took a sample of leaking water and analyzed it to determine the source and quality of the water.
 
Emergency teams worked to address the breakdown of the line using diesel pumps to withdraw water. The emergency team continued from Thursday evening until Saturday evening, operating the damaged line, stabilizing the situation, re-paving the asphalt road and normal traffic.