‘Visually Impaired Association’ marks International White Cane Day

A large number of visually impaired from the Association and other civil community institutions, volunteers and a multitude of the public and parents of disability and visually impaired participated in the walk.

Adel Al Zumar, Director of Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired deeply thanked all those who contributed to the success of the walk to celebrate the International White Cane Day. He called on raising awareness of the importance of use of the white cane because it is not only a symbol of visual impairment but also one of the most important tools, which achieve freedom and independence for the visually impaired, enhancing their self- confidence in movement without the help of others.

Ending up the walk at Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Zumar honoured the patrons and supporters of the event as well as other parties that contributed to the success of the walk.