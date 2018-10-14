Dubai CP, Salem Al Qasimi inspect Sharjah Government pavilion at GITEX 2018

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, also visited the Sharjah Government pavilion.

During the visit, they were detailed by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government in Sharjah (DeG) and Noor Al Noman, the director of DeG, about the latest innovations introduced by the Government of Sharjah as part of its efforts to achieve full digital transformation in the emirate.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi expressed happiness at these technological developments being showcased by Sharjah Government pavilion, their electronic and digital services and their smart applications as DeG endeavours to make its clients happy. He affirmed that technology represents the most important element in the modern age in achieving the overall digital renaissance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Digital Transformation of Sharjah, expressed pride in Sharjah Government’s colossal achievements in the field of technology which go in parallel line with the developments the emirate is experiencing in the various areas. He pointed out that the emirate has attained a prestigious reputation as a destination for secure and safe living and easy investment for countries of the world.

Sheikh Fahim affirmed that technology will play a vital part in enhancing Sharjah’s standing as one of the world’s best destinations, especially as it is now witnessing successive booms in the different fields including real estate, academic, medical and other sectors and that technology will be a vigorous support for these sectors.