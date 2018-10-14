Khaled Al Qasimi: More than 36 innovative services to be unveiled at GITEX 2018

He said that the Sharjah Government’s participants in the event would unveil 36 innovative and developed services.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi added that DeG has endeavoured to see a distinguished and eye-catching participation in terms of the design as inspired by Bee'ah.

He added that the- will -be showcased services are inspired by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the intensive and incessant follow up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Khalid concluded by wishing success to the participants in this prestigious event.