Kalba Municipality launches smart App for customer service at GITEX

Al Thabahi said in an statement to “Sharjah 24” that the Municipality officially launched the new system, on the sidelines of its participation in the events of the "GITEX Technology Week 2018", within the pavilion of the institutions and departments of the Government of Sharjah, pointed out that the new system is a smart application includes an integrated guide to customer services, in order to facilitate transactions.

He added that the application is an electronic platform that includes many services, in addition to the calendar of events that the city is experiencing through a service called "Win?".

The application provides the client with a lot of information about tourist and cultural activities in Kalba, as well as a distinctive property for research and identification of consultants and authorised contractors in the city.