Punitive and Correctional Establishment organises mental health activity

The event, coinciding with the World Mental Health Day, included religious lectures, sporting events and various competitions for several inmates.

The gesture comes in line with the principles of the Ministry of the Interior to deal with prisoners to take care of prisoners.

Commenting on the event, Brigadier Shahil stressed that the initiative comes within the framework of the General Directorate of Sharjah Police to spread the culture of treating the inmates properly.

Several inmates thanked the management of the Punitive and Correctional Establishment for their great initiatives.

Brigadier Shahil honoured the supervisors and lecturers, praising them for their good cooperation with the Punitive and Correctional Establishment at the Sharjah Police.