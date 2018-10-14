Pulse 95 Radio launches new shows and content

In addition to the shows, two new dynamic voices joined the Pulse 95 team of presenters.

Initially launched to fill a gap in the lack of diverse stations and multicultural programmes, Pulse 95 Radio seeks to play a bigger role in shaping the future of radio in the UAE and strives to become one of the drivers of Sharjah’s journey of growth and promote the Emirate as a residential, tourism, business, and cultural destination to the world.

The variation of new programmes will offer local and international content on business developments, current affairs, lifestyle, entrepreneurship, inspiring stories, arts, culture, food, technology, and more. The shows reflect the needs and preferences of listeners by providing feel-good and quality content, complementing the radio’s unique acoustic cover music format, playing songs from the 50’s to the most recent hits.

‘The Morning Majlis,’ brings new voices and a new twist to update listeners with local and international news, business developments, and current affairs. Packed with engaging and entertaining interviews, open discussions, and analysis of the morning’s top stories, the three-hour show walks through a broad range of sectors in a friendly and energetic exchange. Pulse 95 producers and presenters Anna Roberts and Charif Hamidi will be hosting the ‘Morning Majlis’, weekdays 7-10am.

A former investment banker and strategy consultant, Charif Hamidi is one of two new presenters joining Pule 95 Radio. He was listed in Forbes Middle East’s 2018 ’30 under 30 Arabs’ and is the founder of Education 4.0, an education innovation social enterprise that provides access to quality education to youth through artificial intelligence and technology.

Another new addition to the family of Pulse 95 is Abdul Karim Hanif. He brings over 5 years of journalism experience in UAE English TV ‘City 7’ and Euronews. Abdul Karim is the host of ‘Afternoon Karak’, a new dynamic feel-good show that revolves around listeners’ daily lives, airing from 1-2pm weekdays. It brings living-room conversations over the much-endeared cup of ‘Karak’ (a popular South-Asian tea with milk and spices), while looking at local stories and topics from the Asian sub-continent related to sports, careers and inspiring moments.

‘Life Beats,’ another new show, will be presented by Sally Mousa weekdays from 10am-12pm, featuring a wide range of lifestyle topics for a modern multi-cultural audience, including art, design, culture, health, fitness, education, parenting, psychology, food to fashion.

‘Future Talk’, which is due to kick-start later this month, will discuss latest tech news, gadgets, science and computer gaming. Presented by Omar Al Busaidy weekdays from 2-3pm, the show will highlight the latest tech news and helps listeners make the best use of technology to improve their lifestyle.

Pulse 95’s drive-time show ‘Yalla Home’ continues to bring dynamic, fun and engaging radio, weekdays from 5-8pm with the duo Hassan Dennaoui (Big Hass) and Ana Schofield.