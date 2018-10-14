SEWA discusses on establishing vehicle charging stations

Sharjah24: His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), received Mohammed Shadi Rabah, Sales Director, at General Motors, Eyad Waked, Senior Sales Manager, Liberty Automobiles, Ali Khalid Naza, Sales Consultant at Liberty Automobiles, to discuss cooperation in the field of supplying the Authority with electric vehicle, and to expand the establishment of electric car charging stations in Sharjah.
More than a year ago, the Authority launched a car-charging station and provided free service to encourage the use of electric vehicles, thereby reducing carbon emissions.
 
His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, said that the Authority seeks to encourage the use of electric cars and charging stations in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to adopt the most sustainable methods in the emirate.
 
His Excellency also expressed the Authority's plan to provide its fleet of vehicles with a number of electric cars, and to set up more than 100 power stations supported by solar energy in cooperation with the Urban Planning Council in commercial centers and hospitals, as well as governmental service centers and main streets in different regions of Sharjah.