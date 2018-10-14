Sharjah Central Finance Department celebrates pre-final stage of "Idea" initiative

The Idea initiative was launched by the Department to stimulate its employees, enable them to contribute effectively to achieving its vision and objectives, as well as enhance its creative and innovative work environment, and develop its institutional performance.

His Excellency Mr Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Department, honoured the qualified teams at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Department. The ceremony was attended by Aisha Abdullah Al Hosani, Director of Support Services Department, Secretary General of the Award, and the chancellors Mr. Abdul Aziz Al-Nouri and Mr Jassim Al-Hammadi, and directors of departments, offices and heads of departments, and varied other employees from different administrative units of the Central Finance Department.

The ceremony showcased the screening of a short video which provided insights on the second phase, as well as witnessed presentations from teams that qualified for the third phase. One of the groups called ’The Team’ presented innovative ideas on facilitating smart training to enhance the concept of continuous education, that not only provides access to a wide range of staff, but also enables them to take advantage of the features provided by smart technology. The group also emphasised the efficiency and effectiveness of three-dimensional training and how it was aptly suited for the staff of the Central Finance Department.

Similarly, another group called ‘Namoos’ presented a smart application designed to standardize the government transactions portal in the Emirate of Sharjah. The application users to request services from government agencies quickly without any hassle. The development of this application is in line with the vision of the Government of Sharjah and the vision of the United Arab Emirates for digital transformation and Block Chain.

Furthermore, the ‘Nokhba’ team proposed the idea of selecting ambassadors to represent the soft power of the Department, whereas the ‘Hope Achievement Team’ offered an innovative and motivational system for employees, that rewards those using specific criteria for their achievements and obvious efforts. Additionally, the ‘Innovative Development’ team presented a proposal to build a five-star global government financial system to be the first global government to adopt and apply the idea.

His Excellency Mr. Waleed Al Sayegh acknowledged the efforts of the working groups, who qualified for the third phase of this initiative after a specialised committee, evaluated the ideas, projects and initiatives proposed. The committee consisted of His Excellency the Director-General, the Director of the Department of Support Services, Advisor and External Evaluator. After the presentations, the staff of the Department, who were present at the ceremony, voted for the best teams based on their preferences, and impactful ideas.

Sharjah Central Finance Department is seeking to build an innovative financial system to enhance financial sustainability, economic and social prosperity, improve the efficiency of government spending and improve financial performance. The Department relies on the use of the best government accounting and budgeting systems to enhance the efficiency of government work and financial performance in the Emirate and adopt an excellent experience in the field of public finance.