IIFMENA to explore the Role of Youth Engagement in Regional Development

The conference is held every two years to tackle a specific humanitarian and developmental challenge in the region in line with Sharjah’s vision and strategy to sustainably develop social and economic landscapes of the UAE and the region. This year, the unique two-day international event, themed “Youth:Crisis Challenges and Development Opportunities”.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), said: “The MENA region’s youth still face considerable obstacles in becoming a driving force for social and economic development in their countries. At the core of Sharjah’s and TBHF’s developmental objectives is improving youth protection, education and employability regionally and globally, and investing in their unlimited potential. Therefore, IIFMENA 2018 is convening leading international advocates, influencers and policymakers on one platform to focus on strategising practical solutions that can be applied across the MENA region to tackle existing challenges, leaving no one behind. With our key partners at this edition, IIFMENA will host important discussions, which will hopefully lead to concrete steps that will further the objectives of the United Nations Youth Strategy 2030 and achieve greater participation of youth in the march towards a better future.”

Each of IIFMENA’s partners will be hosting key discussions and debates during the two-day event, on 24–25 October in Sharjah, on a range of pertinent issues like conflict and peacebuilding, education, economic empowerment, citizenship, social media, climate change, etc., with the aim of devising region-specific solutions and influencing youth policy decision-making.

The UNHCR will be leading a discussion on ‘Youth in Conflict & Peacebuilding’.. Among the many communities in the MENA region that are disrupted by conflict or impoverishment, opportunities for youth can be severely limited.

This is in line with the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), which focuses on easing pressure on host countries, enhancing refugee self-reliance, expanding options to third country solutions, and supporting solutions in the country of origin.

UNICEF will be discussing ‘Life Skills and Citizenship Education as a New Learning Agenda’. UN Women and Sharjah based NAMA will organise, ‘Opportunities and challenges of young women in the MENA region.’

With the rapid change in labour markets and the openness of the world, many practices, norms and customs threaten young women’s progress, and limit their accessibility to opportunities. Working with males in male dominant decision-making communities would be an effective tool to increase male support to females within their families and communities.