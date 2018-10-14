SRTA provides automated taxi dispatch system

Commenting on this, Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Privilege and Licensing Department of Transportation Affairs said that the automated callback service was launched in 2015. The first device was installed at Wasit Comprehensive Police Station in order to provide the latest systems that provide maximum comfort and convenience to users.

This dispatch system comes with a range of features that keep track of drivers’ locations, organise their workflow in a more efficient way, and reduce a taxi’s earning time.