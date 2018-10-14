SRTA provides automated taxi dispatch system

Sharjah 24: Since the beginning of this year 2018, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has provided 57 taxi dispatch devices throughout the Emirate of Sharjah, in line with its strategic plan to provide the highest levels of comfort to the public and achieve better customer satisfaction.
Commenting on this, Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Privilege and Licensing Department of Transportation Affairs said that the automated callback service was launched in 2015. The first device was installed at Wasit Comprehensive Police Station in order to provide the latest systems that provide maximum comfort and convenience to users. 
 
This dispatch system comes with a range of features that keep track of drivers’ locations, organise their workflow in a more efficient way, and reduce a taxi’s earning time.