“Sharjah Police Strategy” supports smart innovation

Captain Nasim Salem Al Mashawi, Director of Innovation and Future Prospects said that, since its establishment three years ago, Leadership Innovation Section has completed 25 workshops and training courses on innovation, prospecting and project management, with the participation of police and various government departments and agencies in Sharjah.

The Innovation and Future Prospects Department is keen to participate actively in the UAE Innovation Month, with the aim of spreading the culture of innovation among government employees and visitors to innovation platforms.