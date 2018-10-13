SDTPS reviews city planning system in Japan

During the visit, which included the Office of Urban Planning of the capital Tokyo, the delegation reviewed the planning system, regulatory divisions and land uses, in addition to the direct effects of the system on the environment, and the methods used to reduce harmful gases in the city atmosphere.

The delegation also visited the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Communications, which is concerned with the integration of the information system for all government agencies, and supporting them to achieve the highest levels of e-governance.

The delegation concluded its visit to Tokyo, heading for its next stop in Singapore.