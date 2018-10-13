SDTPS reviews city planning system in Japan

Sharjah 24: An engineering delegation from Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey concluded its visit to Japan, which is part of the best practices programme for city planning, in cooperation with Sharjah for Capacity Development (Tatweer).
During the visit, which included the Office of Urban Planning of the capital Tokyo, the delegation reviewed the planning system, regulatory divisions and land uses, in addition to the direct effects of the system on the environment, and the methods used to reduce harmful gases in the city atmosphere.
 
The delegation also visited the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Communications, which is concerned with the integration of the information system for all government agencies, and supporting them to achieve the highest levels of e-governance.
 
The delegation concluded its visit to Tokyo, heading for its next stop in Singapore.