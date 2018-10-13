SM billboards go green

This is part of the Municipality's keenness to implement its strategic plan and vision to achieve sustainable development goals and increase reliance on clean energy in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, and to adopt Green Economy by providing new sources of renewable energy and using all available alternative sources of energy to protect the environment and preserve nature and its natural components.

Khalid Al Shamsi, Director of Property and Investment Department at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that the renewal of billboards was refurbished in cooperation with Next Sign Media Company, during which four of the 8 billboards on some bridges were completed in the Emirate.

He pointed out that the Municipality is keen on the optimal use of natural resources in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with regard to adopting the most sustainable methods in the emirate and achieve balance between economic and social development, and in line with the efforts of His Highness to contribute to disseminating environmental culture among citizens and raise their awareness of the importance of environmental components and natural resources.

He explained that these billboards have been stuffed with sustainable resources of energy that conserves the environment, which comes in the framework of the municipality's ongoing quest to rely on renewable energy and clean technologies and to protect human health and environment from pollutants and emissions from conventional energy use.