Sharjah Police, Al Dhaid Municipal Council discuss cooperation

The meeting is part of the efforts to implement plans aimed at activating the joint cooperation among the different governmental bodies and institutions in the Central Region, to overcome the obstacles that hinder improvement of the level of services provided to the members of society in various fields.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the police and the council, and highlighted importance of enhancing all services delivered to all citizens and residents in the central region in general and Al Dhaid city in particular.

At the end of the meeting, the council praised the efforts made by the General Directorate of Sharjah Police in general and the Central Region Police in particular, stressing the importance of focusing on all security issues to maintain safety and stability in society.