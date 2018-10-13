Sharjah Police holds workshop on how to deal with victims of child abuse

Dubbed "How to deal with victims of child molestation”, the workshop, presented by Fatima Ali Al Marzouqi, Director of the Social Services Department- Social Child Care Center, dealt with the definition of harassment of children, the types and cases of child molestation, the importance of acquiring the proper experience to assess children who have been subjected to child molestation, how to create a secure environment for children to make them psychologically stable as their peers in their community.

At the end of the workshop, the Community Police Department thanked the workshop lecturer for the excellent presentation and analysis.

Al Marzouqi thanked the community police department and the organisers of the workshop saying that these workshops will contribute to the promotion of educational efforts, and reduce these phenomena and negative behaviours, whether in the school environment, or even at the social level.