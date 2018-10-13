‘Mirsal Al Khair’ a link between SCI and government department

Al Mirsal is the link between the association and government departments in Sharjah. It is a link between the association and the local departments in the Emirate of Sharjah; it’s a sustainable project to connect different sectors positively in order to develop charity and humanitarian work.

In a statement, Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of the SCI, said that the launch of a new charity initiative named Mirsal Al Khair reflects one of the titles of excellence achieved by the Association through three decades of charity work as regards of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added: Mirsal Al Khair is the link between the association and government departments in Sharjah on the basis of the importance of coordination, cooperation and joint action to achieve advanced levels of success and excellence in charity and humanitarian work. Such a situation requires continuous cooperation and coordination and a vital partnership and vivid corporation to seek new mechanisms and ways to achieve it.

Al Dukhan explained that Mirsal Al Khair came after brainstorming and many discussions in the Association, and then communicate with the government departments that are full of young and active staff in the Emirate of Culture, Knowledge and Welfare who have a great desire to participate in philanthropy. He has a desire for philanthropic and humanitarian work and to introduce it.

He continued: "We contacted the government departments and propose the idea, the goal and the tasks entrusted to the Mirsal, and we found all the enthusiasm and welcome and readiness.

He added, "All forms and colors of volunteering are important and noble, but among the best, we can point to volunteerism that serves the poor and the needy.

Al Dukhan said that the mission of the Mirsal is multiple: to reach all those who are in financial distress from needy and needy families, and to collect information and cases in strict confidence. It is mainly trustworthy and sent to the SCI, which in turn studies the case and studies it accordingly. In solving its problem, The Mirsal is also a partner in the projects of the Association and to introduce it internally and externally, and the role of the Association, its efforts, missions, mission and vision, and its various programs, activities, actions and initiatives. Al Mirsal also plays a role in its constituency and in the neighborhood or region in which it lives. Volunteering in charity and humanitarian work in society. Mirsal Al Khair can directly and effectively participate in the implementation of some of the Society's projects outside the country, and the trend towards strengthening the role of institutions in the field of social responsibility.

He pointed out that the work of Mirsal Al Khair is concentrated on the first stage in the internal projects of the SCI, but in the coming stages It will have a role in the external projects. It can also offer initiatives, suggestions and ideas for various charity projects. The meeting ensures the importance of charitable and humanitarian work and its excellence in achieving advanced levels of success through coordination, cooperation and joint action.