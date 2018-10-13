Obaid Al Tunaiji: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi is the first Arab woman to assume IPA vice presidency post

He said that Sheikha Bodour is the first Arab woman and second internationally to hold this post since the foundation of the federation in 1896, after Ana Maria Cabanillas who assumed the post in 2004 and then became the president of IPA in 2006.

He added that Sheikh Bodour’s win of the post is an Emirati and Arab achievement. “Since the founding of the Emirati Publishers Association, she has shown great interest in the publishing industry not to mention her efforts to create a rapprochement between Arab and international publishers,” Al Tunaiji concluded.