SM ready to participate in Gitex 2018

Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, affirmed that the Municipality is always keen to make the work system easier, especially in light of the presence of a large number of dealers with the municipality, as it provides services in many areas.

He added that these projects, which will be announced during Gitex Technology Week 2018, held from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, underscore the Municipality's keenness and efforts to promote creativity and innovation, and the introduction of new easy, smooth and high quality work mechanisms , delivering services in a new innovative style through digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

He continued that the projects presented are based on the emirate's approach, which has assumed a prominent position in this field, and has rivaled countries of the world, with its development and technology.

Al Tarifi pointed out that the Municipality’s projects have been accomplished with innovative ideas of a number of employees to include various sectors of the municipality, especially in the sectors of engineering and buildings, and agriculture and the environment.