SM ready to participate in Gitex 2018

  • Friday 12, October 2018 in 8:52 PM
  • Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Municipality (SM) has completed preparations to participate in Gitex 2018 as part of the Sharjah Government’s pavilion at the event. During its participation, SM will launch a number of innovative and smart projects which reflect its keenness to deliver standard services and employ artificial intelligence as a modus operandi in the various areas and services that enhance its standing.
Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, affirmed that the Municipality is always keen to make the work system easier, especially in light of the presence of a large number of dealers with the municipality, as it provides services in many areas.
 
 He added that these projects, which will be announced during Gitex Technology Week 2018, held from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, underscore the Municipality's keenness and efforts to promote creativity and innovation, and the introduction of new easy, smooth and high quality work mechanisms , delivering services in a new innovative style through digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
 
He continued that the projects presented are based on the emirate's approach, which has assumed a prominent position in this field, and has rivaled countries of the world, with its development and technology.
 
Al Tarifi pointed out that the Municipality’s projects have been accomplished with innovative ideas of a number of employees to include various sectors of the municipality, especially in the sectors of engineering and buildings, and agriculture and the environment.