Thabit Al Tarifi greets Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi on new IPA post

He said that Sheikha Bodour is the first Arab woman to assume this post and the second internationally since the founding of the Association 120 years ago.

"This great achievement reflects the attention His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attaches to empowering women, supporting them to unprecedentedly occupy high status thus becoming strategic partners in building society,” Al Tarifi added.

He pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah presents innovative models to the world.