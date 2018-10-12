Lt. Col. Al Kai attends graduation of 6 specialisd courses at Sharjah Police

A number of officers, noncommissioned officers and members of the different police headquarters in the Ministry of Interior participated in the courses.

Lt. Col. Al Kai praised the level of the courses and their importance in enhancing knowledge among participants. He affirmed that such courses come in line with the Interior Ministry’s endeavour to spread its strategy aiming to hone and develop participants’ skills through training and rehabilitating them to become capable of meeting their work requirements to the fullest.

At the end of the ceremony, Lt. Col. Al Kai honoured lecturers and participants wishing them benefit from the skills and information they have acquired throughout the course.