Bin Hulais praises Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s role in developing publishing industry

He added that Sheikha Bodour has established the emirate’s leading role in the field of culture, books and the publishing industry.

He continued that Sheikha Bodour’s win of the vice presidency post of the International Publishing Association (IPA) is an Emirati and Arab achievement, as she is the first Arab woman and the second internationally to hold such a prestigious post.

“This achievement is a culmination of Sheikha Bodour’s colossal efforts in supporting and developing the Arab and the UAE publishing industry, and creating a greater rapprochement between the publishing industry in the Arab world on the one hand, and the world on the other hand,” Bin Hulais stated.

He wished her every success in representing the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah as the culture capital; “she is an honourable example of the Emirati woman,” he described her.