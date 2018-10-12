SCI, Lebanese Ambassador to UAE enhance cooperation

During the visit, the Lebanese ambassador reviewed SCI’s programmes, activities and works in 110 countries covering the six continents.

Briefing the meeting about SCI activities, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said that SCI has launched several humanitarian and charitable initiatives in Lebanon and other world countries, with Lebanon receiving $342.922 in aid in 2016. He added that these initiatives have fostered and developed relations between SCI and other world countries.