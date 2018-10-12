SCI, Lebanese Ambassador to UAE enhance cooperation

  • Friday 12, October 2018 in 8:23 PM
  • During the visit
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International, received Fouad Dandan, the Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE. The visit aims to enhance continuous cooperation and humanitarian work between both sides.
During the visit, the Lebanese ambassador reviewed SCI’s programmes, activities and works in 110 countries covering the six continents.  
 
Briefing the meeting about SCI activities, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said that SCI has launched several humanitarian and charitable initiatives in Lebanon and other world countries, with Lebanon receiving $342.922 in aid in 2016. He added that these initiatives have fostered and developed relations between SCI and other world countries.