CR’s Parents Council greets Bodour Al Qasimi on winning IPA vice presidency

The Council noted that Sheikha Bodour is a pride for every Emirati, Gulf and Arab citizen for her considerable unceasing efforts in supporting, disseminating and promoting the publishing industry towards globalism.

Rashed Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Council expressed pride of the people of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, in the achievement made by Sheikha Bodour who is pursuing her mission in supporting the tributaries of culture and knowledge, and her constant awareness of the value of the book as a means for developing the future .

He pointed out that Sheikha Bodour is a unique model of Emirati and Arab women who loved science and sacrificed for prospecting a bright future for generations that continues to take care of the book, believing in the importance of knowledge in building civilisations and nations.

He also affirmed the keenness of the Ministry of Education to cooperate as a team with the educational councils for the future of the UAE and its development.