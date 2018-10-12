Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council congratulates Sheikha Bodour on new post

  • Friday 12, October 2018 in 6:37 PM
  • Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council
    Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council
Sharjah 24: Dibba Al Hisn Parents Council, affiliated to the Sharjah Education Council, congratulated Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for winning the position of vice president of the International Publishers Association, IPA, as the first Arab woman to hold such a position.
Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council, pointed out that this is not strange for Sheikha Bodour to win such high profile position building on the fact that she hails from an educated and highly sophisticated family who loves reading and knowldge, saying that the achievement is a pride not only for the UAE but also for the Arab World. 
 
He also praised the high level of education and cultural development in the UAE and in Sharjah in particular thanks to efforts and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.