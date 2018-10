The three- day course was held at Mughaider Suburb in Sharjah and lectured by Dr. Khalid Saeed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Eshraqat Centre.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department honoured the lecturer, participants and Mughaider Suburb for the reception.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of the training course to upgrade and promote productivity and enhance excellence.